‘Jinyangho Park Autumn Event’ to be Held on the 12th at Dynamic Plaza in Jinju

The Jinyangho Park Autumn Event in Jinju City will be held from 10 am to 5 pm on the 12th at the Dynamic Square in front of Dreamkium Hill and at the back gate of Jinyangho Park.

Under the theme of ‘Travel of Memories: Back then,’ starting with Pungmulnori and Fusion Madanggeuk, Pansori, tightrope walking, accordion performance, and 7080 folk song performances are held.

There will also be an experience zone where children can play games that older people enjoyed as children, such as mugunghwa, which was seen in the hit movie ‘Squid Game’.

In addition, there is a junk store experience where you can exchange it for candy if you bring in recycled scrap metal such as frying pans and pots that are not used at home.

In particular, if you post a review of your experience, a citizen-participating event where you can taste various old traditional snacks such as dalgona, puff pastry, and bungeoppang, will be held.

On the evening of Friday the 11th, the day before the fall event, the ‘Noeul Concert’ will be held at the rooftop of the Jinyangho Acheon Book Cafe.

Kim Kwang-seok’s songs such as ‘My Song’ and ‘Love Was Too Painful Wasn’t Love’ and acoustic guitar music such as ‘Don’t Cross Your Legs’ will be played.

The concert will be held from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, and the book cafe will be extended until 7:00 pm on the same day.

Anyone can participate in Jinyangho Park’s various programs without prior reservation, and for more information about the event, refer to the announcement on the Jinyangho Park website.