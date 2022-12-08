Jinyangho Park Christmas Light Festival Held on December 10th

The ‘Jinyangho Park Christmas Light Festival’ will be held on December 10 at the Dynamic Plaza in front of Dream Raising Garden at the back gate of Jinyangho Park.

This event, which runs from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, will feature a variety of cultural performances and hands-on events so that you can have a meaningful time to wrap up the year with your family.

Anyone can participate freely without pre-registration.

At Dynamic Square, the stage for the festival, photo zones such as a large Christmas tree, a snowy lawn, and Christmas ornaments will be installed, and a commemorative photo event with Santa Hamo will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

The cultural performance lasts for two hours from 4:00 pm and includes yodeling and accordion performances, cowbell performances, fusion Korean traditional music groups and indie bands, and classical performances with sweet melodies, decorated with carol songs and various genres of music.

As for experience events, face painting with various Christmas-related characters, making macrame dream catchers, decorating a wishing tree through Shrinkles art, and making calligraphy cards to thank for the year-end and New Year holidays are prepared. Along with this, you can taste hot roasted chestnuts, roasted sweet potatoes, and grilled rice cakes, which are representative winter snacks in Korea.

Limited to 200 tickets on a first-come, first-served basis, there is also an event to provide one free coupon for experience and snack to families participating in the mission who share certified photos taken at facilities in Jinyangho Park and the photo zone at Dynamic Square on personal SNS and the website of Jinyangho Park.

On Friday, December 9 at 5:00 pm, the ‘Sunset Concert’ will be held on the rooftop of Jinyangho Acheon Book Cafe.

You can listen to the song along with the performance of various instruments such as acoustic guitar, harmonica, ukulele, and ocarina. It is the last sunset concert in December.

For more information, refer to the notice on the Jinyangho Park website.