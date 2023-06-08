Jinyangho Park Emerging as a Popular Tourist Attraction

Jinju City’s Jinyangho Park is undergoing remarkable changes, with the ‘Jinyangho Hamo Amusement Forest’ emerging as a popular attraction since its opening in March.

The amusement forest draws weekday crowds, including daycare centers and kindergartens from nearby areas, while weekends see a surge in family visitors, cementing its status as a top tourist spot.

Its Hamo combination playground, net play, slope adventure play, large slide, and Tarzan play have quickly gained popularity. To enhance visitor satisfaction, the city has maintained the promenade, improved night lighting, and renovated the restrooms.

A Hamo forest path with 2,000 hydrangea plants has been established, guiding visitors to the captivating ‘Jinyangho Water Light Gallery.’

The park also boasts the ‘Jinyangho Fantasy Forest’ in the Dream Garden, featuring stunning landscape lighting and a media facade.

Additionally, the ‘Jinyangho Convenience Monorail’ connects Kiwoom Garden and Jinju City Traditional Arts Center for convenient transportation.

An old family shelter built in 2001, the redesigned ‘Jinyangho Hamo Amusement Forest’ offers a unique and eco-friendly playground for children.