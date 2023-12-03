Image: Jinju City
Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

‘Jinyangho Park Snowflake Festival’ Offers a Winter Wonderland Experience on December 9

The ‘Jinyangho Park Snowflake Festival’ is set to take place at Dynamic Square in front of Jinyangho Park’s Dream Garden on December 9.

Running from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the event promises a delightful celebration for the end of 2023 with a range of cultural performances and interactive activities. Participation is open to all without the need for prior registration.

Dynamic Square will host the festival stage, adorned with a large Christmas tree and a snowy lawn.

Starting at 3 p.m., the cultural performances will include handbell renditions, mime acts, and outdoor classical brass instrument performances featuring carols and winter songs.

As part of the festivities, families engaging in the mission of sharing certified photos taken at Jinyangho Park’s facilities and Dynamic Square on personal SNS and the park’s website can enjoy experiences like crafting a clay Santa doorbell, creating a macramé key ring, fashioning a beaded bracelet, or crafting a leather charm.

Winter treats such as warm roasted chestnuts, sweet potatoes, and grilled rice cakes will also be available.

A Christmas Flea Market will also showcase various handcrafted works for sale, including macarons, crafts, wood crafts, hair accessories, stationery, miscellaneous goods, and Hanbok-making experiences at an affordable fee.

