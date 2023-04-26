Image: Jinju City
Jinyangho Park to Hold Various Events for 101st Children’s Day

Various performances and experience events will be held at Dynamic Plaza at Jinyangho Zoo for elementary school students and younger for the 101st Children’s Day on May 5th in Jinju.

The ‘Let’s go to Jinyangho Park!’ event features a children’s choir, a magic balloon show, unicycle and juggling performances, and various hands-on activities. Jinyangho Zoo is open free of charge to children under elementary school age on Children’s Day.

Experiential events include bubble experience, taking pictures with character doll masks and sharing stick balloons, painting country, older sisters and brothers reading fairy tales, free experiences such as large blocks and playing yut, making beads and bracelets, leather goods, making carnations with clay, eco bags and external experience booths such as decorating will be prepared.

In addition, if you take a photo at the photo zone with the scenery of Jinyangho Park in the background and post your experience review and photos on SNS and the Jinyangho Park website, you will receive a free experience coupon on a first-come, first-served basis. With the provided coupon, you can experience either face painting or cake pop-making.

Art therapy, which can be enjoyed by families and couples, can be experienced by making a reservation by phone in advance. 

Last year, Children’s Day was successfully completed with the participation of citizens, and as many citizens are expected to visit Jinyangho this year, vehicle control and public transportation are being implemented to prevent park users’ safety accidents and to relieve inconveniences caused by extreme traffic congestion in advance. 

Visitors on Children’s Day can park in the parking lot at the back gate of Jinyangho Park and the parking lot at the bullfighting stadium, or in the temporary parking lot at the entrance to Jinyangho Lake, the Namgang Dam heliport, and the parking lot at Gyeonghae Girls’ Middle School and Girls’ High School.

At the front and rear entrances of Jinyangho Park, vehicle access is controlled from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm to prevent traffic congestion in the park and ensure the safety of users, and a free shuttle bus runs to and from Jinyangho Zoo every 10 minutes.

Also, on April 28th, from 7 pm to 8 pm, a sunset concert will be held at Acheon Book Cafe in Jinyangho.

