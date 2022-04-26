Jinyangho Park’s ‘Dream Kiwoom Garden’ to Change its Weekly Off Day to Tuesday From Next Month

Jinyangho Park’s ‘Dream Kiwoom Garden’ weekly off day will be changed from Monday to Tuesday from May 17th.

Jinju City is currently operating the Dream Kiwoom Dongsan (Children’s Rural Theme Experience Center, Children’s Water Playground, Air Bouncing Dome), located at the back gate of Jinyangho Park, which is closed every Monday, January 1, Lunar New Year’s Day and Chuseok holidays.

However, as Jinyangho Woodland located in the dynamic plaza in front of Dreamkiwoom Dongsan is closed every Tuesday, in order to prevent confusion among visitors and users of Jinyangho Park and increase convenience, the Jinyangho Park Management and Operation Ordinance was enacted and decided to close every Tuesday.

In June, when the remodeling of old buildings around the old dock of Jinyangho Lake, which is currently in full swing, is completed, cultural facilities such as the Jinyangho Reading Cafe and Jinyangho Small Cafe Gallery will be additionally operated.

Accordingly, from May 17th, Dreamkiwoom Dongsan will be closed every Tuesday, January 1, Lunar New Year and Chuseok holidays.

From the 18th, the number of people per session will be expanded from 20 to 30, and group reservations are also being taken at Dreamkiwoom Dongsan, in accordance with the easing of quarantine guidelines such as the lifting of social distancing for COVID-19.