Jinyangho Zoo in Jinhae Temporarily Closes

Jinyangho Zoo in Jinju-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, has temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The closing will be indefinite until the coronavirus situation in the country improves.

The city decided to close the zoo due to the occurrence of cases in which animals such as tigers and lions became infected overseas.

The zoo had been taking precautions by providing hand disinfectants as well as signs and promotional materials at the entrance and has been disinfecting both the inside and outside of the zoo.

However, while Jinju hadn’t had any cases of coronavirus, they received their first case on the 31st of last month, and additional cases of confirmed cases centered around Jinju in the following days.

During the temporary closure of the zoo, it will undergo small-scale maintenance projects such as environmental maintenance, maintenance of old facilities, and improvements around the park.