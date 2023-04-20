Image: Gimhae City
Jinyeong Sports Center in Gimhae Will Offer Free Opening Trial Operation on the 8th of Next Month

Haps Staff

Jinyeong Sports Center located at 257, Gimhae-daero, Jinyeong-eup, Gimhae-si, will begin pilot operation on the 8th of next month.

Jinyeong Sports Center has 1 basement floor and 3 floors above ground, including a 1st-floor swimming pool (25m 6 lanes, 4 lanes for children), a 2nd-floor gym, GX room, a 3rd-floor multi-purpose gym, swimming pool with disabled ramp and a gym for disabled people. Facilities are provided so that people with disabilities can use the facilities without hindrance.

Based on the experience and know-how of operating the three sports centers, the corporation will go through a preliminary joint inspection and commissioning and will begin pilot operation for two months from May 8.

During this period, it will be open to the public for free, and various programs that fully reflect the opinions of citizens will be formed, members will be recruited, and they will be opened normally from July 3. 

Along with the public playground, culture and sports center, and tennis court operated by the existing welfare foundation, the newly created futsal field is also being managed and operated by the corporation.

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

