The National Park Service announced that it will completely ban New Year’s events at Mt. Jirisan, Deogysan, and Hallyeohaesang on January 1.

The National Park Service will provide a video of this year’s sunrise on its SNS channels.

The parking lots and entrance to the park will be closed until 7 a.m. on both January 1 and 2.

Members of the park service will ramp up on-site patrol for illegal campers and night hikers.

More information can be found on the National Park Service website.