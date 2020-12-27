Jirisan Looking to Block Entrance to Visitors on NYE

Image: Jirisan National Park
Jirisan Gyeongnam Office announced that it will block the parking lots and delay the entrance time from New Year’s Eve to the popular sunrise spot.

It plans to block the parking lot entrance at Cheonwangbong Peak and will delay the opening of the park until 7 a.m. from January 1 to January 3.

The Gyeongnam National Park Office will also control the parking lots of Sancheong Jungsan Exploration Center, Chuseong Parking Lot in Hamyang-gun, and at Ssanggyesa in Hadong.

All parking lots along the Jirisan trail will be closed.

The National Park Service will provide photos of this year’s sunrise on its SNS channels.

