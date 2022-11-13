TravelDomestic Destinations

Jirisan to Restrict Mountain Trails Until Next Month

Haps Staff

An official from the Jirisan National Park Office of the Korean National Park Service says that it would restrict access to mountain trails that are at risk of forest fires until the 15th of next month.

The length of the restricted areas was 128 kilometers amongst 26 sections, including the courses between Nogodan and Jangteo Mok as well as the course between Bulil Waterfall and Samshin Peak.

However, the access to 37 sections, including the course between Jungsanri and Cheonwang Peak will not be restricted as they have a high demand for hiking and the risk of fires is minimal.

Those who go against the restriction rule can pay a fine of between 200,000 won and 500,000 won according to the Natural Parks Act.

 

