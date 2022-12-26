Jo Su-mi Appointed as an Honorary Ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo

The city of Busan and the Busan World Expo 2030 Bidding Committee held an appointment ceremony at the LG Art Center in Seoul at 11:00 am on the 27th and announced that they would appoint world-renowned soprano Jo Su-mi as an ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

The ceremony was attended by Busan Mayor Heong-joon Park, Secretary General of the Bidding Committee Yoon Sang-jik, and Presidential Office Secretary for Future Policy Kim Yun-il to present an appointment plaque and express their gratitude to Sumi Jo, who willingly volunteered for the position of public relations ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Jo, who was appointed as a public relations ambassador this time, attended Sunhwa Arts Middle School and High School, went to Seoul National University and graduated from the National Conservatory of Santa Cecilia, Italy. She made her debut in 1986 as Gilda in her opera ‘Rigoletto’ at the Verdi Theater, and next year will mark the 37th anniversary of her world stage debut.

She is the first Asian prima donna to debut as a leading role in the world’s top 5 opera houses and has made a name for herself in the world as a representative artist of Korea. Awarded the Order of Cultural Merit and other achievements such as being the first Korean to be inducted into the Asian Hall of Fame in the US.

Jo is also known for her ongoing social contribution activities. Through her music, she was selected as an ‘Artist for Peace’ by UNESCO in recognition of her contribution to world peace beyond Korea.

The relationship between the city of Busan and Sumi Jo is also special. Jo has passionately supported poetry whenever there was an important event to decide the 100-year plan of Busan. In 2005, she became an honorary citizen of Busan City for her contribution to supporting the successful hosting of the APEC Summit in Busan, and in 2021, she was also appointed as a public relations ambassador for the Busan Opera House.

At the ‘2030 Busan World Expo Invitational Special Concert’ held in Busan last August, based on a deep understanding of the national importance and meaning of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo, they sang the cheering song ‘Together’ to support the maintenance of the citizens.

Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said, “Following world-renowned actor Lee Jeong-jae and world-famous group BTS, world-renowned soprano Jo Su-mi, who is called ‘the voice of God,’ joins the public relations ambassador, interest in and support for the Busan World Expo 2030 will be greatly amplified both at home and abroad. The public relations ambassadors are the biggest supporters of the Busan World Expo 2030 bid, and with Sumi Jo joining as public relations ambassador, the Busan World Expo 2030 public relations team has truly become ‘invincible in the global world’.”

In addition, Mayor Park said, “Since Sumi Jo has been doing well in public relations activities at large international events such as the 2002 World Cup in Korea and Japan, the 2005 APEC Summit in Busan, the 2014 Incheon Asian Games, and the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, the appointment of this public relations ambassador will help Busan 2030. It is expected that cultural and artistic organizations and artists will participate in the bid for the World Expo, as well as attract a great deal of interest and support at home and abroad.”

At 12:00 noon on the 27th, following the appointment ceremony as a public relations ambassador, a digital single sound source of ‘Together’, a cheering song for the 2030 Busan World Expo, sung by Jo at the special concert for the 2030 Busan World Expo, will be released. Through this song, she will sing with her children’s choir about the beauty of Busan, a candidate city for the 2030 World Expo, and deliver her message of hope that we all move toward Busan as one.