Soprano Jo Sumi will perform at the Dream Theater in Beomnaegol on December 11th.

Event Information

Date & Time: December 11, 2022, 5:00 p.m.

Venue: Dream Theatre

Tickets: VIP-seat 143,000 won, R-seat 132,000 won, S-seat 110,000 won

Website

How to get there:

Metro Line 2 Busan Int’l Finance Center∙Busan Bank Station, Exit 3 then 3 minutes walk or Metro Line 1 Beomnaegol Station, Exit 4 then about 9 minutes walk