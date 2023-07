Don’t miss the Job Fair for International Students in Busan 2023!

Taking place on July 20th from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., this event offers valuable opportunities for international students seeking employment.

Visit the BPEX Busan Port International Exhibition & Convention Center to connect with potential employers and explore various career prospects.

Learn more at jobfair.busanjob.net/F2 or on the city’s website.