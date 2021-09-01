Johnny Rockets Celebrates 35th Anniversary, Introduces the St. Louis Burger

Johnny Rockets has plenty going on with their new specials the next two months.

As part of their 35th anniversary, they are introducing two new burgers — the St. Louis Burger and a new Grilled Chicken Burger, as well as having a special discount event for original shakes, half and half onion rings and fries platters, as well as their Original Burger and their Route 66 Burger.

The St. Louis Burger also can be purchased in a set with 1/2 American fries and a coke for 13,900 won or a combination of a St. Louis Burger, Grilled Chicken Burger, American fries or onion rings, and two colas, for 22,800 won.

The offer expires at the end of October.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.