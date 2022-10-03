Johnny Rocket’s Introduces New “Champion Burger”

Johnny Rocket’s Korea has released a new “Champion Burger”, adding it its long list of dining options.

The burger comes with grilled onions, mayonnaise, and mustard along with ketchup, cheese, tomato, and fresh lettuce.

Their new special features a set with 1/2 American fries and a coke for 13,300 won.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.

The offer is valid until December 31.