Image: Johnny Rockets Korea
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets Offering Two New Bacon Swiss Burgers

Haps Staff

Johnny Rockets is offering its two newest burgers —  a Pepper Bacon Swiss Cheeseburger and a Pepper Bacon Swiss Chickenburger.

Both come with a special set price of 12,900 won which includes 1/2 fries and a soft drink.

For an additional 2,000 won, you can upgrade to a Pepper Bacon Cheese Fries set, or just order separately for 7,000 won.

The offer expires at the end of June.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
23 ° C
25.1 °
23 °
56 %
3.5kmh
0 %
Mon
22 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
25 °
Thu
24 °
Fri
21 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 