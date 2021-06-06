Johnny Rockets Offering Two New Bacon Swiss Burgers

Johnny Rockets is offering its two newest burgers — a Pepper Bacon Swiss Cheeseburger and a Pepper Bacon Swiss Chickenburger.

Both come with a special set price of 12,900 won which includes 1/2 fries and a soft drink.

For an additional 2,000 won, you can upgrade to a Pepper Bacon Cheese Fries set, or just order separately for 7,000 won.

The offer expires at the end of June.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.