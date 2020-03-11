Johnny Rockets Offers a “Dipped in Cheese Burger”

Image: Johnny Rockets
Johnny Rockets in Korea has begun its latest offering — the “Dipped in Cheese Burger”.

The burger comes with an onion ring and sliced cheddar with melted cheddar as a side option.

The single burger set with fries costs 13,300 won while the double burger goes for 17,900 won.

A single set with a soft drink cost 14,300 won.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.

The promotion lasts until April 30.

 

