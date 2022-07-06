Image: Johnny Rockets Korea
Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets Summer Special

Haps Staff

Johnny Rockets returns this summer with a special on its Mexican Chicken Burger.

Their monthly special features three choices — the Mexican Chicken Burger set with 1/2 American fries and a coke for 12,400 won or get a combination of a Mexican Chicken Burger, Garlic Burger, American fries, and two colas for 24,900 won or add 3,000 won more for a milkshake.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.

The offer is valid until August 31.

