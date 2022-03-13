Johnny Rockets Spring Special

Johnny Rockets returns this spring with a special on its classic Garlic Burger.

Their monthly special features two choices — the Garlic burger set with 1/2 American fries and a coke for 12,900 won or a combination of a Garlic burger, Rocket Single burger, American fries, and two colas for 23,800 won.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.

The offer is valid until April 30.