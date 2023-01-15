Johnny Rockets Winter Special

Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets returns this winter with a special on its classic Bacon Cheddar Single Burger.

Their seasonal special features two choices — the Bacon Cheddar Single burger set with 1/2 American fries and a coke for 13,900 won or a combination of a Bacon Cheddar Single burger, Garlic burger, American fries, and two colas for 25,900 won.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.

The offer is valid until February 28.

