Johnny Rockets Winter Special

Johnny Rockets returns this winter with a special on its classic Smokehouse Burger.

Their monthly special features two choices — the Smokehouse burger set with 1/2 American fries and a coke for 13,300 won or a combination of a Smokehouse burger, Mexican Chicken burger, American fries, and two colas for 25,100 won.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.

The offer is valid until February 28.