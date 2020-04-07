Dine & Drink

Johnny Rockets April Specials

Haps Staff

Johnny Rockets brings the taste of the Orient this month with its “Oriental Burger” special.

Their monthly special features two choices — the Oriental burger set with 1/2 American fries and a coke for 10,900 won or a combination of the Oriental burger, Original burger, American fries, cola and a signature milkshake for 24,800 won.

Johnny Rockets is located at the basement level food court in Shinsegae Department Store and the Simon Premium Outlet in Gijang.

It also has locations in E-mart in Gimhae and Shinsegae Department Store in Masan.

blank
