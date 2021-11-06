Image: Lee Kelly (Instagram @anungyo)
Lifestyle

Join a Free Meditation & Yoga Relay Next Sunday as Part of the Green Life Show

Haps Staff

Sign up and take part in an outdoor yoga and mindfulness event coming to the outdoor space of the Busan Cinema Center on Sunday, November 14th.

Join WellMi Meditation & Yoga Relay from 11 am to 4 pm or pop in and out as you enjoy the sights and smells of the Green Life Show.

Registration can be made here and everyone is welcome, just bring a mat and enjoy.

Taking place at BEXCO, the Green Life Show will introduce to the citizens the products of the rapidly growing eco-friendly industry worldwide and provide the precise and practical eco-friendly information that is available to apply in daily life by various experience programs so that anyone can enjoy.

The show takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Admission for this event is KRW 3,000 to see everything about eco-friendly lifestyle including organic, health food introduction, eco-friendly products, experiences, and exhibitions. If registered on the official homepage in advance, admission is free.

Scheduled events include:

11 a.m. — Breath and the Body: Meditation 101
Instructor: Laura McLuckie
Language: English and Korean

12 p.m. — Mindfulness Meditation & Slow Yoga
Instructor: Candra Jeong
Language: Korean

1 p.m. — Sensory Exploration Chocolate Meditation
Instructor: Miran Lee
Language: Korean

2 p.m. — Dynamic Moving Meditation | Salutations & Gratitude
Instructor: Stacey Kim
Language: English

3 p.m. — Traditional Handpan Performance
Instructor: Taekhu Ha
Language: Korean

3:15 p.m. — Deep Slow Flow and Gratitude Meditation with Music
Instructor: Danielle Kim
Language: English and Korean

Program may be subject to slight changes.

Image: WellMi
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

