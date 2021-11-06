Join a Free Meditation & Yoga Relay Next Sunday as Part of the Green Life Show

Sign up and take part in an outdoor yoga and mindfulness event coming to the outdoor space of the Busan Cinema Center on Sunday, November 14th.

Join WellMi Meditation & Yoga Relay from 11 am to 4 pm or pop in and out as you enjoy the sights and smells of the Green Life Show.

Registration can be made here and everyone is welcome, just bring a mat and enjoy.

Taking place at BEXCO, the Green Life Show will introduce to the citizens the products of the rapidly growing eco-friendly industry worldwide and provide the precise and practical eco-friendly information that is available to apply in daily life by various experience programs so that anyone can enjoy.

The show takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Friday to Sunday.

Admission for this event is KRW 3,000 to see everything about eco-friendly lifestyle including organic, health food introduction, eco-friendly products, experiences, and exhibitions. If registered on the official homepage in advance, admission is free.

Scheduled events include:

11 a.m. — Breath and the Body: Meditation 101

Instructor: Laura McLuckie

Language: English and Korean

12 p.m. — Mindfulness Meditation & Slow Yoga

Instructor: Candra Jeong

Language: Korean

1 p.m. — Sensory Exploration Chocolate Meditation

Instructor: Miran Lee

Language: Korean

​

2 p.m. — Dynamic Moving Meditation | Salutations & Gratitude

Instructor: Stacey Kim

Language: English

​

3 p.m. — Traditional Handpan Performance

Instructor: Taekhu Ha

Language: Korean

3:15 p.m. — Deep Slow Flow and Gratitude Meditation with Music

Instructor: Danielle Kim

Language: English and Korean

​

Program may be subject to slight changes.