Join an Online International Women’s Day Event on March 8th From Seoul

For those interested, Chafika Derragui, spouse of the Algerian ambassador in Korea, is going to hold an e-conference on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The two-hour free event takes place on March 8 at Hanyang University at 3 p.m under the theme “Female leadership: For an egalitarian future in the world of COVID-19”.

You can sign up for the conference by emailing [email protected] and receive the Zoom code.

Also joining the event will be professor Mostéfa Khiati, who recently published a book entitled “Women who marked the history of Algeria” and also who is working on the COVID-19 situation in Algeria.

The event will be translated into Korean, French, and English followed by an interactive Q&A session.

