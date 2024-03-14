Join the 1st Tancheon Marathon 2024 on April 28, Dedicated to Supporting Abandoned Animals

Street to Home cordially invites you to join their inaugural fundraising event, the Tancheon Marathon 2024, dedicated to supporting abandoned animals, on April 28th in Bundang.

STH, powered by the Korea Foreign Companies Association, is a global animal awareness organization committed to safeguarding abandoned animals and promoting animal rights from an ESG perspective.

Founded with the mission to cultivate a genuine reverence for life on a global scale, Street to Home seeks to address the pressing issue of abandoned animals, recognizing it as a social challenge that warrants proactive solutions.

Scheduled for April 28th at 9 a.m., the fundraising marathon aims to raise funds exclusively for neutering surgery and heartworm treatment for rescued dogs and cats under Street to Home’s care. Additionally, proceeds will be used to provide food donations to organizations dedicated to caring for rescue animals facing operational challenges due to limited visibility.

Street to Home believes that individual care and compassion can collectively lead to profound healing and miracles.

Participate in this meaningful event with your beloved pets and contribute to the well-being of these precious lives. Registration is open until March 31st.

To register, you can complete the Google form to make a difference. Please ensure the participation fee matches the applicant’s name for confirmation.

Event Information:

Registration Deadline: April 12th, 2024 (Pets welcome)

Date & Time: April 28th, starting at 9 a.m.

Registration Fee: 50,000 won (Includes a commemorative t-shirt, pet food, snacks, and supplements)

Bank Details: Nonghyup 301 0342 4909 61 (Global Animal Awareness Organization)

Schedule:

9:00 a.m. — Registration

9:15 a.m. — Presentation on important animal-related laws

9:45 a.m. — Marathon begins (5km)

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Awards ceremony

Location: Tancheon Sports Complex, Bundang Transportation: 600m from exit #3 of Yatap Subway Station Parking: Tancheon Sports Complex (800 won for the first 30 min, 400 won every 10 min)

Running Course: Seoul Airport side (2.5km) and return to the starting point (2.5km) — Total 5km