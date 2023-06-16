Lifestyle

Join the 2023 With Pet Star, An Animal Love Culture Festival This Weekend in Haeundae

By Haps Staff

The Busan Animal Love Culture Festival, ‘2023 With Pet Star,’ will take place for two days from the 17th to the 18th at the Busan Cinema Center.

After a three-year hiatus, this companion animal festival returns to Busan, following the small-scale ‘2020 Busan Animal Love On-Tact Culture Festival’ held amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival aims to offer a range of unique programs for both current and potential pet owners to enjoy. Highlights include ‘Pet Plogging,’ ‘My Pet Vacation,’ a Companion Animal Healing Concert, and a Pet Ticket Talk Show with Director Lee Ung-jong of the Training Center, among others.

Some programs require pre-application, while others are open for on-site participation. For more details, interested individuals can visit the Busan Companion Animal Welfare and Culture Center blog.

The opening ceremony will be held on the 17th at 11:00 am, attended by the head of an animal protection organization to commemorate the event.

