Join The 50th Busan Children’s Day Grand Party at the Busan Cinema Center

The city of Busan, in partnership with the Busan Ilbo, is celebrating Children’s Day on May 5 and Children’s Week from May 1 to May 7, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the Busan Cinema Center for the 50th Busan Children’s Day Big Party.

Last year, the ‘Busan Children’s Day Big Party’ was held online along with offline performances and performances by time slot to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, this year is the first Children’s Day event since the outdoor mask mandate was completely lifted.

The event is themed ‘HAPPY DAY, where all children are happy’ and is dedicated to five joys: ‘Seeing’, ‘Creating’, ‘Together’, ‘Learning’, and ‘Challenging’. The five themes aim to provide a children’s day program with various experiences for children.

The event includes several programs, including ‘The Pleasure of Watching,’ featuring performances such as Smile Balloon Box performance, Carrie and Friends special performance, and YouTuber fan meeting at the outdoor theater and outdoor stage of the Busan Cinema Center.

In ‘The Pleasure of Making’, there is a Lego Wall Playground, Building a Big Block Village, Aqua Magic, Run!, an experience center for satisfying children’s five senses and developing their brains. The event will take place at the Busan International Film Festival Plaza.

In ‘Fun Together’, programs such as DJ’s Pong Dis Party (PARTY) and Smile board game room are prepared on an outdoor stage. Additionally, a science show, consisting of a happy shop and various scientific principles, as a fun magic show is held in front of the outdoor theater and double cone.

Lastly, in ‘Challenge Fun’, a program that fosters children’s spirit of challenge, children’s gym, and various challenging events will be held at the Busan International Film Festival Plaza.

Several organizations are also presenting fun programs, including the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters’ safety experience and safety education puppet show, the Busan Metropolitan City Daycare Association’s storybook sharing and making experience, the Busan Bank’s book exchange exhibition, the Busan Police Agency’s Psycar photo zone, and Busan I-Park’s soccer ball kicking event.

All these programs aim to celebrate Children’s Day and help children grow up healthy with safe living habits.