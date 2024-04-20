Image: Busan Foreign School
Join the BFS Community Culture Fair on Saturday, April 27

By Haps Staff

Busan Foreign School is thrilled to announce the eagerly awaited BFS Community Culture Fair, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 27, 2024, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

This cultural event will be held at the BFS Campus, welcoming individuals and families from all corners of the community to join in on the celebration.

The BFS Community Culture Fair promises to be good family fun while highlighting the school’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and community engagement.

This event is open to the public and attendees can expect international booths with food and activities, games for all ages, performances, raffle prizes, and a glimpse into the school’s exciting renovation plans for the upcoming academic year.

Image: Busan Foreign School

“This event is a perfect showcase of how BFS celebrates diversity as we have fun together.  The day will capture what we strive for in our community with involvement from our parent group, the older students leading the games for younger students, and all our community coming together to celebrate our year and anticipate what we’ll be accomplishing together in the future,” said Carl Brenneman, Secondary Principal of BFS.

The schedule of events for the BFS Community Culture Fair is as follows:

  • 10:30 a.m: Arrive & Welcome
  • 10:45 a.m: The Future of BFS Presentation in the gym
  • 11:15 a.m: Food, events, & games on the field
  • 2:15 p.m: Raffle prize winners announced on the field
  • 2:30 p.m.: Farewell!

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the event using the provided link to ensure a seat at the renovation plan presentation and food capacity. Limited onsite parking will be available, with additional parking options located across from the school.

Admission to the BFS Community Culture Fair is free, with costs associated with food and games. However, games for younger children will be complimentary. All purchases will be made using tickets available for purchase at ticket tables onsite. 

Visit the Facebook event page here for more info and RSVP here

Event Information

Name: BFS Community Culture Fair

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m to 2:30 p.m.

Location: BFS Campus, field entrance

Parking: Limited parking onsite and across from the school

Other info: Free entry with costs for food & games*

*Games for younger children will be free

Image: Busan Foreign School
