Join the Community Beach Clean-up at Gwangalli This Sunday

WellMi, Save the Mermaids Korea, E2 Education, Crazy Surfers, and Kaizen Yoga have teamed up to host a community beach clean-up & wellness day.
This free community event gets underway at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. this Sunday.
Organizers as that participants arrive by 10:45 at Samik Beach apartment side of Gwangalli Beach.
The program includes:
11:00 am — Beach clean up with Save the Mermaids Korea & E2 Education
12:00 pm — Kids Yoga with Rosie at WellMi / Adults Acro Yoga with Mindy at Kaizen
13:00 pm – SUP with Crazy Surfers (Limited spaces, age 12 and over)
PLEASE NOTE
Supplies will be provided, but please bring plenty of water and sunscreen.
- To thank you for your care and participation, there will be complimentary yoga classes after the clean-up
- There will be separate adults and kids yoga, but parents are welcome to join their kids if they wish
- Adults will be able to use SUP boards, but spaces are limited so make sure to sign up.
- If all SUP boards are taken, you are still more than welcome to join in on your own mat!
- Kids can bring a mat or use a towel.
- After beautifying our beautiful Gwangan Beach and getting a nice yoga workout, Crazy Surfers will be donating 1 hour stand-up paddleboard sessions
- Spaces for this are limited, so please sign up as soon as possible.
- Wetsuits can be rented for 10,000 won and will include the usage of Crazy Surfer’s showers at their shop, which is a 5-10 minute walk from the beach.
- Otherwise, there are showers on the beach for 3,000 won available.
- If you would like to paddleboard, make sure to bring a bathing suit!
To sign up and learn more, you can check out more information here.