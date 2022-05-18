Join the Community Beach Clean-up at Gwangalli This Sunday

WellMi, Save the Mermaids Korea, E2 Education, Crazy Surfers, and Kaizen Yoga have teamed up to host a community beach clean-up & wellness day.

This free community event gets underway at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. this Sunday.

Organizers as that participants arrive by 10:45 at Samik Beach apartment side of Gwangalli Beach.

The program includes:

11:00 am — Beach clean up with Save the Mermaids Korea & E2 Education

12:00 pm — Kids Yoga with Rosie at WellMi / Adults Acro Yoga with Mindy at Kaizen

13:00 pm – SUP with Crazy Surfers (Limited spaces, age 12 and over)

PLEASE NOTE

Supplies will be provided, but please bring plenty of water and sunscreen.

To thank you for your care and participation, there will be complimentary yoga classes after the clean-up

There will be separate adults and kids yoga, but parents are welcome to join their kids if they wish

Adults will be able to use SUP boards, but spaces are limited so make sure to sign up.

If all SUP boards are taken, you are still more than welcome to join in on your own mat!

Kids can bring a mat or use a towel.

After beautifying our beautiful Gwangan Beach and getting a nice yoga workout, Crazy Surfers will be donating 1 hour stand-up paddleboard sessions

Spaces for this are limited, so please sign up as soon as possible.

Wetsuits can be rented for 10,000 won and will include the usage of Crazy Surfer’s showers at their shop, which is a 5-10 minute walk from the beach.

Otherwise, there are showers on the beach for 3,000 won available.

If you would like to paddleboard, make sure to bring a bathing suit!

To sign up and learn more, you can check out more information here.