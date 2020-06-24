Join the ECCK “All European Network Night 2020” in Busan July 7th

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting “All European Network Night 2020” on July 7th at the Fairfield by Marriott Songdo Beach.

Enjoy a stunning night view of Songdo beach from the 22nd floor of the restaurant while indulging in chef’s carefully prepared four-course dinner, selected wines, and pleasant conversations.

Great lucky draw prizes and other surprises await you during this night of networking and fun. This event is an excellent opportunity not only to grow your network but also to explore another part of Busan City.

The event is a seated event with a limited number of seats available. Invite your colleagues, partners, and friends for a fabulous night and don’t forget to bring a stack of business cards!

You can RSVP for the event here.

Event Information

ECCK Busan European Network Night

Date: Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Time: 19:00 – 21:00 (Registration starts from 18:30)

Venue: Kitchen Songdo (22F), Fairfield by Marriott Busan Songdo Beach

Parking: Free parking during the event

Admission fee: Member – 65,000 KRW

Non-Member – 95,000 KRW

* No walk-ins allowed.

* Please note that only limited seats are available for this event.