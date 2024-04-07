Image: ECCK
Join the ECCK Busan Outdoor Activity: Hiking & Lunch on Mt. Geumjeong on April 27

By Haps Staff

Join the European Chamber of Commerce Korea for a delightful hike on Mt. Geumjeong and enjoy the picturesque views of Busan while networking in a relaxed atmosphere!

The ECCK Busan chapter is launching its informal networking events with a hiking adventure at Mt. Geumjeong.

The ECCK Busan Outdoor Activity: Hiking & Lunch on Mt. Geumjeong is set for Saturday, April 27, 2024, meeting at the Main Entrance of Geumgang Park at 10:00 a.m.

The event includes a scenic cable car ride to the mountain’s summit, followed by a leisurely walk with a visit to Hujeongam temple.

Along the way, soak in the panoramic vistas of Busan and relish the refreshing mountain air. The day concludes with a delicious lunch at a local Korean restaurant in the mountain village, offering authentic Korean cuisine. This event warmly welcomes both members and non-members, as well as families.

You can register here for the event.

Event Information

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time: 10:00 – 14:30 (Registration starts from 9:45)

Venue: Main Entrance, Geumgang Park (292-3 Oncheon-dong, Dongnae-gu, Busan)

Parking: Paid parking lot available

Admission fee: Member: 30,000 KRW | Non-Member: 40,000 KRW | Children: 15,000 KRW (Children: 37 months – elementary school)

Agenda:

9:45 – 10:00 Registration

10:00 – 12:00 Cable Car & Hiking

12:00 – 13:00 Lunch

13:00 – 14:30 Cable Car & Descent to Geumgang Park

