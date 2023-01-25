Join the ECCK New Year’s Network Night in Busan on February 9th

The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting a “New Year Network Night” on February 9th at Gorilla Brewing.

New Year Network Night is an informal networking event for European businesspeople in Busan. This event will be held under the theme of ‘New Year wishes in Busan’, and invites you to join us in welcoming the new year.

The event will be held in “Dutch” style where you pay for your own drinks and food at the door in lieu of a registration fee.

Event Information

ECCK New Year Networking Night – RSVP Here

Date: Thursday, February 9th, 2023

Time: 19:00 – 21:30 (Registration starts from 18:30)

Venue: Gorilla Brewing, Gwangalli