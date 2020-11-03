Lifestyle

Join the Election Day Party @ HQ Gwangan From This Morning

Haps Staff

For those looking to watch the US Election results on TV, HQ Bar in Gwangan is hosting an all-day event with food and drink specials.

Specials for the day:

Food — Proper Mex-American Breakfast Burritos, filled with seasoned pork, scrambled eggs, home fries, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and tomatillo/chipotle red sauce.

Drinks:

Irish Coffees on discount all day long – 5,000 Won

Whenever a state is declared for Trump, Red Headed Sluts go down to 3,000 won for the next 5 minutes

Whenever a state is declared for Biden, Blue Bubblegum shots go down to 3,000 won for the next 5 minutes

PBR, the official lager of America in 2020, will only be 4,000 won all day long.

The event gets underway at 10 a.m.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Win Prizes Telling Your Travel Stories With “On the Road Busan”

Haps Staff -
BeFM Radio's morning show "On the Road Busan" is holding a weekly travel story section where listeners can win a great prize.
Read more
Lifestyle

2020 HAPS Halloween Guide

Haps Staff -
Haps brings you the what’s on this year for Halloween 2020 around the city, so browse our guide below and start making your plans for fright-night now.
Read more
Lifestyle

CGV to Raise Ticket Prices From Next Monday

Haps Staff -
CGV will raise their ticket prices in South Korea from next Monday, as the theater chain struggles to maintain its bottom line during the pandemic.
Read more
Lifestyle

2020 Busan Pet Show to Run This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Busan Pet Show takes place from October 23-25 at BEXCO.
Read more
Lifestyle

ISB “Open Day” Held This Thursday

Haps Staff -
International School of Busan (ISB) will host "Open Day" on Thursday, October 22.
Read more
Lifestyle

Camping Car & Leisure Festival Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff -
The Camping Car & Leisure Festival will be held this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more

The Latest

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Gets Underway

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Discover all exhibitors and brands participating at the 19th Seoul International Cafe Show.
Read more

Join the Election Day Party @ HQ Gwangan From This Morning

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
For those looking to watch the US Election results on TV, HQ Bar in Gwangan is hosting an all-day event with food and drink specials.
Read more

LCT’s Leisure Facilities to Open Next June

Busan News Haps Staff -
LCT's leisure facilities, which have all been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to be open next June according to local media reports.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Seunghaksan Mountain

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
Down from Jangsan Mountain and forms the boundary between Saha-gu (district) and Sasang-gu, Seunghaksan is home to one of Busan's most scenic hikes.
Read more

Online: 12th Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2020

Events Haps Staff -
The 12th Busan International Medical Tourism Convention is jointly hosted by Busan Metropolitan City and Busan Ilbo and supervised by Busan Medical Industry Association.
Read more

11월 1~15일, 동백상회에서는 모든 제품이 반값!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 11월 2일 오후 2시 부산역 유라시아플랫폼 1층에서 ‘2020 코리아세일페스타와 함께하는 동백상회 개막식’을 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
4 ° C
4 °
4 °
55 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
13 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
17 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

Cafe Show Seoul 2020 Gets Underway

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Discover all exhibitors and brands participating at the 19th Seoul International Cafe Show.
Read more

Annual HQ Bar Chili Cook-Off Returns November 29 — Sign Up Now to Join

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The 8th Annual Chili Cook-Off at HQ Gwangan returns for another year of fun and great food.
Read more

About Wine Hosting South African Pinotage Tasting This Saturday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
About Wine will be hosting their next wine tasting this Saturday night at Stereobooks with a look at South Africa's most famous red cultivar, Pinotage.
Read more

Shuttle Announces “No Fee November” Promotion in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced its new promotion "No Fee November", with no delivery fees in all zones in Busan.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2020 Haps Korea Magazine 