Join the Election Day Party @ HQ Gwangan From This Morning

For those looking to watch the US Election results on TV, HQ Bar in Gwangan is hosting an all-day event with food and drink specials.

Specials for the day:

Food — Proper Mex-American Breakfast Burritos, filled with seasoned pork, scrambled eggs, home fries, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and tomatillo/chipotle red sauce.

Drinks:

Irish Coffees on discount all day long – 5,000 Won

Whenever a state is declared for Trump, Red Headed Sluts go down to 3,000 won for the next 5 minutes

Whenever a state is declared for Biden, Blue Bubblegum shots go down to 3,000 won for the next 5 minutes

PBR, the official lager of America in 2020, will only be 4,000 won all day long.

The event gets underway at 10 a.m.