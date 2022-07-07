Join the Gorilla Running Club Every Monday Evening

Start your summer off by getting into shape by joining the weekly Monday evening run with Gorilla Brewing.
Runners depart together from Gorilla Gwangalli going towards the beach for a casual run along the beach.
Benefits:
— Healthy and fun!
— Meet new people who like to workout
— 15% off the entire Gorilla Gwangan menu after running club finishes.
* You can store your personal belongings at the bar
* In case of rain, it will be automatically canceled due to safety issues.
* The course of the day may vary depending on the running club leader.
* Q&A: @gorilla_gwangan or Kakaotalk business account ‘고릴라브루잉컴퍼니’