Join the Holiday Flea Market Event This Saturday in Marine City

Get ready for the holidays with WellMi Wellness and Homeplus Haeundae with lots of lovely activities to enjoy.
Enjoy a festive flea market with incredible items from local indie businesses.
Wellness activities include kid’s yoga, an acro yoga demonstration, and a healthy living experience.
Other activities include busking and a Santa meet and greet.
Come along and purchase your Christmas Gifts from gifted local vendors, meet Santa, enjoy some music and get festive!
Event Information
Date: Saturday, December 3rd
Venue: Homeplus, Marine City
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Busking, Flea Market & Santa – 1st Floor
Activities – 2nd Floor at Culture Centre
Santa and busking from 1 pm to 2 pm & 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm
Sign up here for free activities.