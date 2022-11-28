Join the Holiday Flea Market Event This Saturday in Marine City

Get ready for the holidays with WellMi Wellness and Homeplus Haeundae with lots of lovely activities to enjoy.

Enjoy a festive flea market with incredible items from local indie businesses.

Wellness activities include kid’s yoga, an acro yoga demonstration, and a healthy living experience.

Other activities include busking and a Santa meet and greet.

Come along and purchase your Christmas Gifts from gifted local vendors, meet Santa, enjoy some music and get festive!

Event Information

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Venue: Homeplus, Marine City

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Busking, Flea Market & Santa – 1st Floor

Activities – 2nd Floor at Culture Centre

Santa and busking from 1 pm to 2 pm & 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Sign up here for free activities.