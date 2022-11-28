Image: Facebook/Wellmi Wellness
Lifestyle

Join the Holiday Flea Market Event This Saturday in Marine City

Haps Staff

Get ready for the holidays with WellMi Wellness and Homeplus Haeundae with lots of lovely activities to enjoy.

Enjoy a festive flea market with incredible items from local indie businesses.

Wellness activities include kid’s yoga, an acro yoga demonstration, and a healthy living experience.

Other activities include busking and a Santa meet and greet.

Come along and purchase your Christmas Gifts from gifted local vendors, meet Santa, enjoy some music and get festive!

Event Information

Date: Saturday, December 3rd

Venue: Homeplus, Marine City

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Busking, Flea Market & Santa – 1st Floor

Activities – 2nd Floor at Culture Centre

Santa and busking from 1 pm to 2 pm & 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Sign up here for free activities.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
moderate rain
20 ° C
20 °
20 °
88 %
6.2kmh
75 %
Mon
20 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
3 °
Thu
4 °
Fri
6 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 