Join the Open House at International School of Busan On September 27th

The ISB Open House will be held on Tuesday, September 27th from 9 am to 11 am.

Parents will be able to tour the school, meet the faculty, and talk with other school families.

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, September 27th

Location: International School of Busan Elementary Hall (5th Floor)

50 Gijang-daero, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan, South Korea 46081

(Tel. 051-720-1100/1101, E-mail: admissions@isbusan.org)

Program:

09:00 – 09:30 Welcome to ISB

09:30 – 10:15 Campus Tour

10:15 – 11:00 Coffee Reception, Q&A

Click the link to RSVP.