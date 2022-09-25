Join the Open House at International School of Busan On September 27th

The ISB Open House will be held on Tuesday, September 27th from 9 am to 11 am.
Parents will be able to tour the school, meet the faculty, and talk with other school families.
Event Information
Date: Tuesday, September 27th
Location: International School of Busan Elementary Hall (5th Floor)
50 Gijang-daero, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan, South Korea 46081
(Tel. 051-720-1100/1101, E-mail: admissions@isbusan.org)
Program:
09:00 – 09:30 Welcome to ISB
09:30 – 10:15 Campus Tour
10:15 – 11:00 Coffee Reception, Q&A
Click the link to RSVP.