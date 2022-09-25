Lifestyle

Join the Open House at International School of Busan On September 27th

Haps Staff

The ISB Open House will be held on Tuesday, September 27th from 9 am to 11 am.

Parents will be able to tour the school, meet the faculty, and talk with other school families.

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, September 27th

Location: International School of Busan Elementary Hall (5th Floor)

               50 Gijang-daero, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan, South Korea 46081

               (Tel. 051-720-1100/1101, E-mail: admissions@isbusan.org)

Program:

09:00 – 09:30 Welcome to ISB

09:30 – 10:15 Campus Tour

10:15 – 11:00 Coffee Reception, Q&A

Click the link to RSVP.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: info@hapskorea.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
77 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Sun
20 °
Mon
24 °
Tue
23 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 