Image: ECCK
Join the Summer Family Network Event With the ECCK and Skyline Luge August 31st

By Haps Staff

Join an unforgettable Summer Family Network Event on Thursday, August 31, 2023, hosted by ECCK Busan Chapter and Skyline Luge Busan.

Strap on your helmets and buckle up as you dive into a thrilling day of luge excitement at Skyline Luge Busan. Get ready for an action-packed adventure that will create lasting memories for parents and kids alike.

Embark on an Adventure the Whole Family Will Love!

Family fun is the heart of any remarkable gathering, and the Luge Summer Network Event is designed with every family member in mind.

Whether you’re a luge pro or a first-time adventurer seeking a new thrill, this event offers something special for all. From parents to children, grandparents to siblings – bring the entire clan for a day of unity, excitement, and shared joy.

They’re providing Unlimited Luge Riding Passes, comprehensive digital photo services, a chance to win exciting prizes in their Lucky Draw for the New Zipline Attraction, and delicious Food & Beverage offerings for everyone.

Don’t let this Event slip by – join for a day of summer delight, laughter, and precious family moments.

Event Information

Date: Thursday, August 31, 2023
Time: 17:30 – 21:00
Venue: Skyline Luge Busan (205, Gijanghaean-ro, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun)
Admission fee: Adult – 70,000 KRW | Kid – 20,000 KRW
Agenda:
17:30 – 18:00 Registration
18:00 – 21:00 Luge Riding & Dinner

