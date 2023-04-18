Join WellMi This Weekend For a Free Outdoor Yoga Experience in Busan Citizens Park

Join WellMi this weekend at the Busan Urban Agricultural Expo to shake off some stress and enjoy the spring outdoors.

Enjoy a weekend full of health and happiness with their outdoor wellness classes with English instruction and you can join as many times as you like.

This class is for anyone who is looking to either experience yoga for the first time, families, couples, or even those who are seeking a new challenge or looking to make new friends.

Event Information

Event program: Outdoor yoga & stretching for ALL!

Participants: All Ages & Abilities (Pets are allowed, leash required)

Materials: Personal mat and water bottle

Date and time: 4. 22. (Sat) 10:00 & 14:00 – 4.23 (Sun) 10:00 & 14:00

Venue: Dasom Square, Busan Citizens Park

How to register: forms.gle/trwdXw8A3K2YuRAa8

Contact: Wellmi Wellness Solutions 010 8411 1518 / 051-715-0313

Fee: Free!! (Reservation deposit of 10,000 won, immediately refunded in cash upon attendance at the site. Non-refundable in case of no-show)