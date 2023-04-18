Lifestyle

Join WellMi This Weekend For a Free Outdoor Yoga Experience in Busan Citizens Park

Haps Staff

Join WellMi this weekend at the Busan Urban Agricultural Expo to shake off some stress and enjoy the spring outdoors.

Enjoy a weekend full of health and happiness with their outdoor wellness classes with English instruction and you can join as many times as you like.

This class is for anyone who is looking to either experience yoga for the first time, families, couples, or even those who are seeking a new challenge or looking to make new friends.

Event Information

Event program: Outdoor yoga & stretching for ALL!
Participants: All Ages & Abilities (Pets are allowed, leash required)
Materials: Personal mat and water bottle
Date and time: 4. 22. (Sat) 10:00 & 14:00 – 4.23 (Sun) 10:00 & 14:00
Venue: Dasom Square, Busan Citizens Park
How to register: forms.gle/trwdXw8A3K2YuRAa8
Contact: Wellmi Wellness Solutions 010 8411 1518 /  051-715-0313
Fee: Free!! (Reservation deposit of 10,000 won, immediately refunded in cash upon attendance at the site. Non-refundable in case of no-show)

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
82 %
1.5kmh
100 %
Tue
19 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
14 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 