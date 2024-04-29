Joseon Tongsinsa Festival to be Held for the First Time in Five Years In May

Five years since its last event in 2019, the Joseon Tongsinsa procession, which symbolizes Korea and Japan’s friendship, is set to return to downtown Busan once again.

The Busan Cultural Foundation announced the ‘2024 Joseon Tongsinsa Festival,’ themed ‘We who do it,’ scheduled from the 3rd to the 5th of May.

The highlight will be the grand reenactment of the Joseon Tongsinsa procession in the Jung-gu area, featuring approximately 1,000 participants, a significant return to form after the pandemic hiatus.

Preceding the procession, a special exhibition at F1963 will showcase three artists’ interpretations of Busan depicted in the historic Sasoseunggudo, featuring intricate mother-of-pearl lacquerware, embroidery, and Korean painting techniques. Of particular note are the 1,000 Korean paper dolls depicting the journey from Seoul to Busan.

Collaborative events abound, including a sea route tour of the Joseon Tongsinsa Line and creative performances at the Busan National Gugak Center inspired by the novel ‘Yumado,’ exploring the hidden narratives of the procession.

A street performance along Gwangbok-ro featuring artists from Japan and Busan will also take place.

The Busan Cultural Foundation also plans to continue the procession reenactment event in Shimonoseki, Japan, and mark the 60th anniversary of Korea-Japan diplomatic relations with a grand-scale event in Osaka next year.