Arts & Culture

Joseon Tongsinsa Festival To Be Replaced With An Exhibition This Year

BeFM News

The Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, which has been held every year at Busan’s Yongdusan Park and Gwangbok-ro area, will be replaced by an exhibition due to COVID-19.

According to Jung-gu office, this year’s Joseon Tongsinsa Festival will be held differently by replacing it with the ‘3rd anniversary of UNESCO World Records Heritage Registration’ for 10 days from mid-October.

As a result, the highlight of the festival which included the peace procession reenactment event and coupled with large-scale performances, cannot be seen.

Instead, an exhibition event will be held near Gwangbok-ro.

The exhibition will be held from the 16th to the 26th.

BeFM News
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

