Joseon Tongsinsa Festival to be Scaled Back Again This Year

The Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, which has been held every year at Busan’s Yongdusan Park and Gwangbok-ro area, will be replaced by a mostly online festival with some face-to-face events.

As a result, the highlight of the festival which includes the peace procession reenactment event and coupled with large-scale performances, cannot be seen.

The festival was expected to take place at the end of September and October.

The Busan Cultural Foundation announced that the main program will be held at 2 p.m. on September 24 as a Korea-Japan offline and online concert named “Touch You” which will be broadcast live on YouTube.

Other events scheduled include talk concerts from various culture leaders from Korea and Japan, a symposium, a writing contest, a cultural exchange night between Koreans and Japanese, as well as a Tongsinsa Hanji Doll exhibition.