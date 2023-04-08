Image: Busan Cultural Foundation
Arts & Culture

Joseon Tongsinsa Festival to Return Next Month

Haps Staff

The Joseon Tongsinsa Festival will return from the 5th to the 7th of next month.

It is the first time in four years that the Joseon Tongsinsa Festival, which was held non-face-to-face or reduced in the aftermath of COVID-19, and will held on a normal scale.

This year, as in previous years, it will be held around Yongdusan Park and Gwangbok-ro in Jung-gu, Busan.

The main programs of the festival include the ‘Peace Culture Delegation Parade’ in which 2030 citizens reproduce the procession of Joseon Tongsinsa, with the hope of hosting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

Other main programs include ‘Tongsinsa’s Korean-Japanese Street Performance’ in which Korean and Japanese street artists participate; an ‘Education and Experience Program’, ‘Joseon Tongsinsa History Exhibition and Public Relations Hall’ promoting the joint registration of Joseon Tongsinsa records as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, ‘Joseon Tongsinsa History Exhibition and Public Relations Center’, ‘Joseon Tongsinsa Society Academic Symposium’ that runs keynote lectures, presentations and general discussions on the Joseon Tongsinsa theme.

