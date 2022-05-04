Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 Begins Today

Under the theme of Recovery and Peace, the Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 will open for the first time in three years at the Yongho Starlight Park beginning today and running through Sunday.

There will be a boat tour of Busan Port on the old Joseon Tongsinsa route and a cultural mission procession of peace with citizen participants.

The program also includes “Joseon Tongsinsa” ship riding, a Joseon Tongsinsa Peace Parade, a drone show, an exhibition related to Joseon Tongsinsa documents registered with UNESCO’s Memory of the World, a Korea-Japan Children’s Painting Contest, an international symposium and more.

Event Information

Period: May 5-8, 2022

Venue: Yongho Byeolbit (Starlight) Park, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Hanseong 1918