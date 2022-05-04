Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 Begins Today

Haps Staff

Under the theme of Recovery and Peace, the Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 will open for the first time in three years at the Yongho Starlight Park beginning today and running through Sunday.

There will be a boat tour of Busan Port on the old Joseon Tongsinsa route and a cultural mission procession of peace with citizen participants.

The program also includes “Joseon Tongsinsa” ship riding, a Joseon Tongsinsa Peace Parade, a drone show, an exhibition related to Joseon Tongsinsa documents registered with UNESCO’s Memory of the World, a Korea-Japan Children’s Painting Contest, an international symposium and more.

Event Information

Period: May 5-8, 2022

Venue: Yongho Byeolbit (Starlight) Park, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, Hanseong 1918

Image: City of Busan
blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
22 ° C
22 °
22 °
49 %
4.6kmh
0 %
Thu
21 °
Fri
21 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 