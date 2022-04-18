Image: City of Busan
Arts & Culture

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 Returning Next Month

Haps Staff

The Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 will return for the first time in three years.

This year’s event will be held under the theme of the Wind of Peace, with the hope of attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

It will take place from May 5-8, 2022.

This year’s venue will also change to Yongho Byeolbit (Starlight) Park in Nam-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, and Hanseong 1918.

The program includes “Joseon Tongsinsa” ship riding, a Joseon Tongsinsa Peace Parade, Drone Show, an Exhibition related Joseon Tongsinsa documents registered with UNESCO’s Memory of the World, Korea-Japan Children’s Painting Contest, an International Symposium, and more.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

First Phase of Waterfront Park at Busan North Port to Open in the Middle of Next Month

Five Additional International Flights Confirmed For Next Month From Gimhae Airport

Busan Bites: Chipotle-Style Meals at Cactus Mexican Grill in KSU

Sancheong-gun Deokyangjeon Chunhyang Grand Festival Held

Busan International Short Film Festival Unveils its 2022 Program and Schedule

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
50 %
2.1kmh
0 %
Mon
15 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
17 °
Fri
18 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 