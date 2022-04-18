Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 Returning Next Month

The Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival 2022 will return for the first time in three years.

This year’s event will be held under the theme of the Wind of Peace, with the hope of attracting the 2030 Busan World Expo.

It will take place from May 5-8, 2022.

This year’s venue will also change to Yongho Byeolbit (Starlight) Park in Nam-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa, and Hanseong 1918.

The program includes “Joseon Tongsinsa” ship riding, a Joseon Tongsinsa Peace Parade, Drone Show, an Exhibition related Joseon Tongsinsa documents registered with UNESCO’s Memory of the World, Korea-Japan Children’s Painting Contest, an International Symposium, and more.