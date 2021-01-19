Image: Grand Josun Hotel
Josun Deli Offering Take-out Afternoon Tea Packages

Haps Staff

The recently opened Josun Deli at the Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae is offering take-out afternoon tea packages.

Offers include:

Afternoon Tea Set Package — 50,000 Won
– Takeout Afternoon Tea Set
– 2 cups of coffee or tea

Afternoon Tea Set & Moet Chandon Package — 120,000 Won
– Takeout Afternoon Tea Set
– Moet Imperial 200ml 2 bottles

Afternoon Tea Set Package includes a strawberry tart, sweet potato rolls, wheat feuille butter, green tea scones, chocolate walnut cookies, coffee bean cookies, sando cookies, hwabon tart, madeleine, lemon pound, macaron, and couchette.

Pre-orders are available on Naver.

