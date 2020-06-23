JR Kyushu Queen Beetle Launched, Will Provide Service Between Busan and Fukuoka

The JR Kyushu Queen Beetle which will provide service between Fukuoka and Busan has been launched.

According to their website, Queen Beetle is a ship designed with the concept of having you enjoy your journey from your travel time.

You can also enjoy shopping on the ships freely roaming, spacious seats, Kiosks, and Duty-free shops.

Amenities on the boat include an Upgraded business class, Indoor observation deck, Nursing room, a Kids room, Powder room, Free Wi-Fi Service, Improved Safety, and Bicycle Parking Space.

The Business Class can hold 120 people with spacious seats which also has specialty snacks and drinks. The indoor observation deck and powder room overlooking the sea in front are facilities for business class only.

The standard class includes 382 seats.

Built in Australia, the 83-meter high-speed trimaran ferry can transport 502 passengers at speeds of 37 knots with the journey taking 3 hours and 40 minutes.

Service between Fukuoka and Busan was supposed to begin July 15th but has been postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19.

Watch the Boat Launch below.

