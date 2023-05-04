Julian Opie Exhibition

Artist Julian Opie, known for his Walking Portraits, is returning to Busan for the first time in five years to hold a solo exhibition.

This time, his exhibition will showcase dancers full of rhythm and vitality.

It will open until July 2nd at the Kukje Gallery’s Busan branch and the F1963 Seokcheon Hall.

There will be a variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works and live performances.

Opie’s continuous interest in digital media and new technologies will be showcased in the exhibition.

Event Information

Period: Through July 2, 2023

Venue: Kukje Gallery Busan, F1963 Sukcheon Hall

Kukje Gallery, F1963, 20 Gurak-ro, 123Beon-gil, Suyeong-gu, Busan, Republic of Korea

Hours of Operation: 10:00-18:00 (Closed on Monday)

Free admission