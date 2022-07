The Ol’55 July Acoustic Showcase is taking place Saturday, July 9th at 9:30 p.m.

Three performers, Jang Ji-yong is a great blues guitarist and songwriter who plays original blues songs, Collwyn Craig, one of the driving forces behind Hajimama, and Cho Tae-joon from the Busan Groove will hit the stage for a great night of live music.

The event is free of charge.