“Jump” Scheduled to be Performed in Haman on April 13

By Haps Staff

‘Jump,’ a renowned non-verbal performance, which combines Taekwondo with acrobatics and comedy, is scheduled to be performed on Saturday the 13th at Haman Culture and Arts Center.

The show tells a humorous tale of martial arts experts facing off against quirky thieves, employing live-action and slapstick comedy.

Since its debut in 2003, ‘Jump’ has toured over 152 cities across 87 countries, earning prestigious awards and critical acclaim.

The performance, suitable for ages 6 and above, offers discounted rates for members and groups of 10 or more.

Further details are available on the center’s website.

Haps Staff
